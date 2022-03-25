Mavericks Odds: Should we expect the same result in tonight’s rematch with the Wolves?

In the grand scheme of things, Wednesday’s game against the Rockets didn’t matter all that much for seeding purposes. The Mavericks did well to win but tonight’s game against the Timberwolves is infinitely more important. Beat Minnesota and the Mavs win the head-to-head tiebreaker and pretty much cement themselves as a top-6 seed. Falling to the 6th seed might provide the Mavericks with a better first-round matchup but Dallas wants no part of the play-in tournament.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +135

Wednesday played out the way we expected. Luka was able to pick on KAT in space and the Timberwolves struggled to protect the rim in a meaningful way. Tonight should look very similar from a scheme standpoint and it will come down to who can hit their open shots. The Mavs were able to win despite a poor game from Luka by his standards. If he comes in well-rested and ready to go, that alone could be enough to propel the Mavericks to victory.

ADVICE: I’m not telling you to cash out your 401k and bet the house on the Mavs. I’m also NOT not telling you to do so.

Over/Under

228.5 -110

There’s enough value with the spread that you can afford to stay clear of the point total.

Advice: Stay away

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Warriors +417

Advice: The Warriors have struggled since the all-star break but Andrew Wiggins played well for the first time in what seems like an eternity in their last game. The Hawks haven’t been the model of consistency either so getting more than 4 to 1 on your money seems like a risk worth taking.