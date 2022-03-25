GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: Putting the Wolves away for this season

WHERE: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Dallas has a chance to take the season series again the Timberwolves. Minnesota has lost just two times at home since the All-Star break, once to the Sixers and then Wednesday night they were throttled late by the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic got a rest Wednesday but is back in action tonight. Three fringe-to-rotation level Mavericks are out tonight with varying reasons: Davis Bertans, Trey Burke, and Sterling Brown. Jaden Daniels is missing time for the Wolves and that means one less rangy defender to bother Doncic. Karl Anthony-Towns is once again listed as questionable, but there’s no indication he won’t play, he’s just dealing with an arm bruise.

Winning this game will do much for Dallas to clear up the post season picture. It’s looking very likely the Mavericks will play the Jazz with the number of games we have remaining.

Have fun. Go Mavs.