GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Tying up the season series

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: This one’s really important, folks. The winner of this contest comes out with the four seed in their pocket and home court advantage, likely against the other. The Mavericks are coming off a brutal loss where they got worked by the Timberwolves. The Jazz have lost three straight.

Since it’s in Dallas, the Mavericks have an advantage. The Jazz are playing from an additional deficiet with a number of guys out with injuries, namely Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House. Hassan Whiteside is questionable as of this writing (it’s about lunch time, I try to do these before games as close to tip as possible, but it’s a busy day).

This is a must-win for both teams, simply put. The Mavericks have to come out ready and willing to put the Jazz away early. It’s time to demoralize them.

Go Mavs.