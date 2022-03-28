NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks move up the standings

The Dallas Mavericks just wrapped up what could turn out to be the most important week of the season. With a stacked schedule facing teams surrounding them in the standings the team went 3-1, moving their way into the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

There are only seven games left, with the core of it being a four-game road trip out east, and the Mavs now control their own destiny in securing home court advantage in the first round. They continue to impress national outlets — especially Spencer Dinwiddie and the surge the team has had since he joined the team.

Rank: 8

Last week: 8

The Mavs’ goal for the remainder of the regular season is to hold on to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas has surged to fourth in the West standings — breaking a tie by beating Utah on Sunday night — by posting the league’s fourth-best record (29-11) in 2022. After a slow start, free-agency addition Reggie Bullock has been a big factor in the Mavs’ success as a 3-and-D role player, posting the best net rating (plus-8.0 points per 100 possessions) of any Dallas rotation player since Jan. 1. — MacMahon

Rank: 7 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 8

Promising lineup: Luka Doncic | Jalen Brunson | Tim Hardaway Jr. | Dorian Finney-Smith | Dwight Powell Last time we checked: 95 minutes | +11.8 net rating Updated numbers: 95 minutes | +12.3 net rating Right after we published the Power Rankings with these lineups in late January, Hardaway broke his foot, and he hasn’t been back since, so there isn’t any update on the lineup data in this case. Let’s find a new promising lineup for the surging Dallas Mavericks under Jason Kidd. And let’s look at it since their Christmas Day loss, which is when this turnaround started. Their most used lineup (216 minutes) in this time has Doncic, Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Finney-Smith and Powell. This has been a really good lineup for them. It’s actually not very good defensively (113.2), which is different from most of why Dallas has been winning. But offensively, it reminds us of the Mavs from a couple years ago. They’re playing slow, barely turning the ball over and picking apart opposing defenses for 122.7 points per 100 possessions. Kidd would like more competition from their defense, but this is a pretty good balance for them. Questionable lineup: Luka Doncic | Tim Hardaway Jr. | Dorian Finney-Smith | Kristaps Porzingis | Dwight Powell Last time we checked: 103 minutes | -17.1 net rating Updated numbers: 103 minutes | -17.1 net rating Porzingis is gone, and Spencer Dinwiddie is in. But I want to focus on a tweak to the lineup I broke down above. Remove Bullock from that lineup and let’s go more traditional with Maxi Kleber in there. This lineup has been getting torched for the Mavs. Second most-used lineup since Christmas Day, and it’s giving up over 117 points per 100 possessions. It isn’t scoring well at all, showing a lot of the droughts we’ve seen from them in the first part of the season. At some point, they’ll need this lineup against bigger frontcourts in the playoffs. They can’t get shredded like this. They have to compete.

Rank: 6

Last week: 7

Dallas’ addition of Spencer Dinwiddie remains one of the more important storylines of this latter half of the season. The Mavericks are 13-5 since acquiring Dinwiddie at the trade deadline, and they are plus-2.8 points per 100 possessions when he shares the floor with Luka Doncic. What may be more important, though, is how Dinwiddie plays without Luka. After going for 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Wednesday’s Doncic-less win over the Houston Rockets, Dinwiddie is now averaging 31.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.1 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 44.4 percent from deep when Luka is off the floor. Dallas has generally been fine when Luka leaves the game this season, but Dinwiddie’s added playmaking provides a level of insurance that things will remain that way.

Rank: 5

Last week: 6