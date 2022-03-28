SBN Reacts: Where will the Mavericks finish as they race to the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

One question is lurking now that the Mavericks have taken a lead on the Utah Jazz as the playoffs inch closer: just how high can Dallas finish? I get the inclination to take it one game at a time, to simply hope for a healthy finish to the season for all parties involved.

But we can’t help it. It’s natural to wonder where the Mavericks might finish. After all, the team in front of them now, the Warriors, have a tough road to hoe. They play the Grizzlies, Suns, and Jazz this week alone. The Jazz don’t have the easiest schedule either.

So where will they finish?

Dallas has an easy schedule, relatively, to finish the year. It’s mainly a question of of whether they control what they can control and play Dallas basketball. We’re going to find out soon either way.

