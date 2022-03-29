Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the reeling Lakers

With seven games left in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks have found themselves in the mix for the third seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors are floundering without Steph Curry and appear to be destined for fourth place. If the Mavs can keep winning, they can definitely get to the three spot. First, they have to beat the Lakers tonight. Will they do it?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, March 29.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -12 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -720

The biggest news ahead of tonight’s game is that LeBron James is currently listed as doubtful. That’s important because LeBron is the only one on the Lakers’ roster capable of making any games competitive.

If LeBron is out, the Lakers don’t stand a chance. It’s the ultimate white flag.

Not only are the Lakers a mess without (and also with) LeBron, but the Mavs have incentive to win handily tonight. They’re just 1.5 games out of third place in the Western Conference, and the game is on national TV in the prime-time slot. This is a statement game.

Advice: The moneyline is too heavy to consider, but I like the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

219.5 (-110)

If you’re not familiar with how the Lakers have played basketball the last few weeks, let’s just say it looks like they’ve put all their focus and energy into the offensive end of the floor. Since March 3, their opponents are averaging 123.3 points per game.

That’s insane.

Advice: Either stay away or take the over. Basically, avoid the under at all costs.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Bulls: -118

This one is interesting. Normally, I don’t like parlays that don’t give plus-odds, but this is too tempting to stay away from.

The Bulls are desperate for some wins and are in D.C. tonight playing the Wizards. At the very least, they should come away with a win. As long as the Mavs do the same, you’re profiting.

Advice: This is worth a couple units. Both the Mavs and the Bulls have more talent and more reasons to win tonight.