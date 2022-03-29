GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: Putting the Lakers out of their misery

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Lakers are dead. They just don’t know it yet.

Without Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks should pummel the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday evening on national television. Luka Doncic and company can hopefully come out and put away the Lakers early as they play tomorrow night as well against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

I can’t really think what to look for, because the Lakers are a weird, rudderless team that’s going to fall out of the play-in tournament. We’ll have our normal content up after the game and I really hope you all consider joining me on Spotify Greenroom after the game for our hangouts. They’re like the comments here, only real time!

Go Mavs.