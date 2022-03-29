Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks 128-110 beatdown of the Lakers

The outcome in the Dallas Mavericks matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night in Dallas was never in doubt. Dallas jumped on LA early and never relented in a dominant 128-110 win.

The Los Angeles Lakers at full-strength have stilled struggled this season. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both out against the Mavericks with injuries, it felt like the Mavericks were scrimmaging against a G-League team. It was very fun to watch.

Here are some numbers from the blowout.

82: Mavericks first half points

This was the most points Dallas has scored in the first half this season, barely edging by the 80 points scored against the Houston Rockets in Houston on Feb. 7.

The Mavericks shot 57 percent in the half — 12-of-23 from three and 13-of-16 from the restricted area. Dallas only shot 2-of-8 from midrange, so it was an analytical dream for how the Mavericks dismantled the Lakers in the first half. The Mavericks put on a clinic, thanks to Luka Doncic’s hot start.

Also fun: the 82 points the Mavericks scored in the first half were the most points given up in a half by the Lakers since they moved to Los Angeles. The Lakers moved to LA in 1960.

7: Mavericks with double-digit points

Dallas is so reliant this season on Luka Doncic doing anything, that whenever the Mavericks have multiple double-digit scorers, they usually win. That was the case Tuesday night, as the Mavericks had seven players score in double-figures.

Doncic (34 points), Reggie Bullock (17), Davis Bertans (14), Spencer Dinwiddie (13), Dwight Powell (12), Jalen Brunson (12), and Josh Green (12) were the Mavericks in double-figures.

0: Minutes played by Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter

The Mavericks have been winning since the All-Star break, but a lot of the wins have been close. That’s mean all the Mavericks regulars have been racking up the minutes for a couple weeks now, including Doncic.

Thanks to the blowout, Doncic played just a hair under 30 minutes, which is the first time he’s played less than 30 minutes since a Feb. 6 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic didn’t play at all in the fourth, which was a welcome sight.

