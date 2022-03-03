Mavericks odds: How to bet the rematch against the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors are trending in opposite directions, and their last matchup on February 27 is a good indicator of that.

Can the Mavs upend the Warriors two times in one week?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 1:00 p.m. CT, March 3.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -135

Let’s forget about the last Mavs-Warriors game for a second and just take a look at the two teams overall. The Mavs have won eight of their last 10 games, and the Warriors have dropped six of their last eight. One team is spiraling downward while the other is developing into a sneaky contender.

Now let’s look at the most recent matchup. Golden State had Dallas dead to rights. The game should’ve been over. But Luka Doncic and Co. stormed back, capping off one of the most impressive fourth-quarter runs the NBA has seen this season.

Normally, I’d be concerned about the Warriors looking for vengeance tonight, but with no Draymond Green yet again, I don’t see that happening. The game on February 27 was the one the Warriors needed, but they gave it away. This one is the Mavs’ game to lose.

Advice: I like the moneyline here. The odds are pretty nice, and you don’t have to worry about a backdoor cover.

Over/Under

220 (-110)

The aforementioned Warriors-Mavs game had 208 total points, so expectations from the oddsmakers are that the offenses will flow a little better tonight.

I agree. Last game had some weird, fluky stuff, and tonight will probably go better for both teams.

Advice: It might be smart to stay away, but if you want to have some fun, put a unit on the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Bulls: +213

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with some injuries to main contributors, but all season long, all they’ve done is continue to win basketball games. That’s in large part thanks to spectacular seasons from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have been an utter embarrassment all season long.

Chicago is currently riding a two-game losing streak (if you count that as a streak), but both losses came against great teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat. There’s no doubt in my mind the Bulls will be looking to get back on track tonight, and they should be successful in their efforts against Trae Young and Co.

Advice: This is my favorite bet of the day. Throw a few units on it.