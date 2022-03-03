Luka Doncic named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for February

Luka Doncic is the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of February, the league announce Thursday afternoon. This is Doncic’s second Player of the Month award, with the first one happening in November of 2019.

After a slow start to the season, by his standards, Doncic dominated the month of February as the Mavericks racked up wins. Dallas went 7-3 in February, with Doncic averaging 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. He did so on 45.7 shooting from the field, including 41.2 percent from three. Doncic is the second Maverick to win this award multiple times, joined by Dirk Nowitzki, who won it six times in his legendary career.

Doncic faced strong competition from Memphis’ Ja Morant, who also exploded statistically while leading a surging Grizzlies team. Doncic and Morant’s numbers were very close, with Doncic edging Morant slightly in points, rebounds, and assists per game.

Not only did Doncic thrive, but he led the Mavericks to some impressive wins in the month, helping Dallas knock off contenders Philadelphia, Miami, and Golden State. The major highlight was his career-high 51 point game on Feb. 10 against the Clippers, which he then followed up with 45 points again against the same Clippers team, the most combined points scored in back-to-back games in Mavericks history. Doncic ended the month by leading the Mavericks to a 21-point comeback win against the Warriors.