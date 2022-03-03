GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: First home game for new Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: It’s been a while since the Mavericks played at home due to the All Star break and starting out after on the road. It will also be the first home game for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie, who came to Dallas before the deadline but Jason Kidd elected to give them a few games to get up to speed.

So we’re ready for another game and the Warriors are likely reeling after falling to the Timberwolves. Dallas needs to take advantage and stick it to the stumbling Golden State team.

We had a ton of stuff up on the site today and I very much recommend you go check it out during commercials and before the game. We’ll be back after the game with more coverage of the game. Go Mavs!