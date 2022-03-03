Stats Rundown: 4 numbers to know from the Mavericks victory over the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-113. Luka Doncic was brilliant early to get the Mavericks a lead and late to bring a victory home.

Here are the stats to know.

41: Number of points scored by Luka Doncic

Luka’s dominance is becoming expected at this point. On the day he was named the Western Conference player of the month, Luka was one assist away from a 41 point triple double. If a shot clock violation was not incorrectly called, he would have had the triple double.

It is not particularly deep analysis to give credit to a player who has made his way to the fringe of the MVP race, but sometimes the most obvious statements are also the most true.

17: Number of points Spencer Dinwiddie scored

Dinwiddie has been a revelation in his time with the Mavericks. He can get to the rim at will and he provides much needed secondary playmaking. His seven assists were also incredibly important.

4: Number of threes Dorian Finney-Smith made in 5 attempts

Finney-Smith is the heart and soul of the Mavericks. He defends the opposing team’s best player unless they are a center nearly every night. Even on nights where he doesn’t draw the primary assignment, he takes turns. When he plays this well the Mavericks are incredibly hard to beat.

6: Number of Mavericks who scored at least 13 points

The Mavericks often struggle for pure production aside from Luka. He gets help in other ways, but at times it is important for the supporting cast to produce tangible points in addition to all of the intangibles they provide. Tonight they did just that and it led to a win.

