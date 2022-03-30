Luka Doncic ties Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history

Luka Doncic keeps climbing up the record books. The Dallas Mavericks’ superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history with his performance in the Mavericks’ blowout 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic finished the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. It was the twenty-first 30-point triple-double of the 23-year-old phenom’s career. When told about his accomplishment after the game, Doncic was almost bashful.

“I just hope there are many more,” Doncic said with a smile. “I don’t know what to say. I am just grateful to be here. I remember on draft night, I just wanted to be picked in the NBA. I never anticipate, I just keep working and hopefully one day will win a championship.”

What’s more, his record-tying outburst happened over just three quarters. He and James Harden are the only two players to record a 30-point triple-double since the 1996-97 season through three quarters. Doncic has the last four such games.

He has never been one to tout his historic numbers, but there is no denying just how remarkable Doncic is. This was his tenth triple-double of the season and the forty-sixth of his young career. For comparison, LeBron James only had 17 triple-doubles at age 23.

When everything is said and done, and Doncic retires from playing–well into the future–he will hold some of the best statistical records the league has ever seen. Tying Wilt for 30-point triple-doubles is just the beginning. The numbers aren’t what he wants to be known for, though.

“It’s a long way to go, but its always a pleasure to hear the awards,” Doncic said. “As I said on draft night, I just wanted to be drafted. I just wanted to play in the NBA. I just want to be remembered mostly off the court doing great stuff for the community, being a great person, and then being a great leader. I still got to work a lot on that.”