Dallas Mavericks sign Brandon Knight to second 10-day contract

The Dallas Mavericks announced the signing of guard Brandon Knight Wednesday evening. Knight joins the team on a 10-day COVID-related hardship allowance.

Dallas can add him because it currently has two players, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke, currently in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This is the second time Knight will suit up with the Mavericks this season. He signed a previous 10-day hardship on December 23 and appeared in three games.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 10 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His best game came against the Blazers where he had an 18-point performance that helped lead Dallas to a 132-117 win.

Knight is an eight-year NBA veteran with averages of 14 points, 3.1 rebounds, four assists, and 29.4 minutes in 449 games with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and Dallas.

He previously played for head coach Jason Kidd as a member of the Bucks during the 2014-15 season.