GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

WHAT: Continuing to fight for the 3 seed in the West

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Dallas got on a plane and headed to Cleveland at some point after beating the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

They’re on night two of a back-to-back as they make a last ditch effort to push for for the three seed. Dallas will be without Spencer Dinwiddie, who hasn’t played any of the second night of the back-to-backs this year and Frank Ntilikina won’t see any time either as he’s dealing with an ankle sprain. Sterling Brown and Trey Burke are out too for the same reasons they’ve been out.

Cleveland’s a pretty battered team at the moment; Moses Brown is starting at center for them. This should be a straight forward win for the Mavericks unless things go sideways.

Go Mavs.