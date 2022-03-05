GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

WHAT: Matinee game!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Coming off a huge win against the Warriors and the Mavs Ball charity function last night, the Mavericks have to try and get up for an off-schedule game against a pretty bad opponent in the Kings.

The Kings always play Dallas well these past few seasons and this is an important game in the slim pursuit of the four seed. Dallas is a game and a half behind Utah and a win tonight should put them just one game behind the Jazz in the standing.

As of this writing (about lunch time), Richaun Holmes is still out. He’s the kind of off kilter big man who can give the Mavericks trouble. Maxi Kleber and Marquese Chriss are listed as out, with Luka Doncic (toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness). and Trey Burke (illness) all getting the questionable tag. Expect at least Doncic to suit up. (Editor’s note: nevermind!)

See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.