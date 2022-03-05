How to bet tonight’s game against the Kings

The Mavericks are 3-1 since the all-star break and both the team and its fans are feeling really good. Spencer Dinwiddie has fit in seamlessly since his arrival and has helped carry the team through some key moments the past few games. On the other end of the vibes spectrum is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings went all-in on a potential play-in spot yet sit 4 games behind the Pelicans for the final play-in berth. Can the Mavs win by simply showing up or will the Kings be a late-season thorn in their side the way they were last season?

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -7(-105)

Moneyline: Mavs -280

The first question that needs to be answered is whether or not Luka Doncic will play. The second question is whether that matters. Folks, the Kings stink. Domontas Sabonis continues to put up empty calorie stats but it hasn’t translated into wins. Considering Maxi Kleber is out and we don’t have a serviceable big man behind Dwight Powell, you can pencil in a 25 point double-double for Sabonis. At full health, I would cash out my 401k to fade the Kings. With Luka a question mark and our front line depth nonexistent, a 7 point line does worry me.

ADVICE: Stay Away. With the Mavs comfortably in the playoffs, they may not care about the outcome of this game.

Over/Under

224.5 -110

Gambling is about turning a profit but it’s also about having fun. Betting the over in a meaningless game will add an element of fun. Sabonis's offensive prowess and defensive shortcomings are the perfect recipe to bet the over.

ADVICE: Take the Over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

ADVICE: The only underdog worth pairing with the Mavs ML is the Lakers and I cannot, in good conscience, recommend wagering your hard-earned money on them.