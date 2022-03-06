Mavs Ball raises $1.5 million for Mavs Foundation

Friday night I attended the seventh annual Mavs Ball presented by the Mavs Foundation. The event was held at the American Airlines Center and raised over $1.5 million dollars. In the past, the Mavs Foundation has contributed over $5 million to COVID-19 relief, $1.3 million in response to the last year’s winter storm, and $8 million in grants for women, children, and families all throughout the North Texas area.

Quick sneak peak inside the 7th annual Mavs ball. Thank you @dallasmavs for the invitation. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/IfRU2cJJ59 — Lauren Gunn (@TheLaurenGunn) March 5, 2022

The event featured a stellar performance by seven-time Grammy winners En Vogue, along with an impromptu karaoke sing-along to Sweet Caroline by Boban Marjanovic. The Mavs foundation auctioned off items and experiences such as a day of coaching at the practice facility with Coach Kidd, a day at the Mavs Gaming facility playing Uno with Jalen Brunson, and a trip to the State Fair of Texas with Boban. Some former Mavs in attendance included Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, JJ Barea, Michael Finley, Josh Howard, and Charlie Villanueva.

When I arrived, I opted to stick around the blue carpet to wait for the arrivals and chat with the players. Dwight Powell, Marquese Chriss, and Josh Green were among the first to arrive. I pulled Chriss aside to ask who he thought were the top three best dressed players on the team. He was quick to say Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Green. The players looked to be having a blast all night, and it was great to see them having fun with the former Mavs who showed out.

Overall, it was a fantastic night filled with good food, good drinks, and good company all for a good cause. Big shoutout to the Mavs Foundation for making it happen.