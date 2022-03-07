Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Jazz

Tonight’s Dallas Mavericks game has a playoff-preview feel to it. The Mavs and Jazz have a great chance of meeting up in the first round of the playoffs as the 4-5 seeds. They squared off immediately after the All-Star break, and the game broke the Jazz’s way. Now, just a week and a half later, they meet again. Can the Mavs come out on top this time?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, March 7.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -110

When the Jazz and Mavs played in Utah on February 25, the Mavs had a chance to win the game. They were right there for the whole game until some cold shooting late in the game. It happens. Shrug your shoulders and move on.

Now, Utah has to come through Dallas and take on a hungry Mavs team in front of their home crowd. I am all in on the Mavs tonight.

Luka Doncic is coming off a rest game and is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. Spencer Dinwiddie is cooking. Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock are playing with max confidence. The stench of Kristaps Porzingis is officially gone.

This game will be pivotal as far as setting up the playoffs go. If the Mavs win, they have a legitimate chance to get home-court advantage in the first round.

Advice: Make the Mavs moneyline your biggest bet of the night, whatever that means for you. They’re not going to lose this game.

Over/Under

216 (-110)

The Mavs and Jazz combined for 223 points in their last game and it feels like points were left on the table. The Mavs’ offense also feels like it has turned a corner.

Advice: Keep it simple. Throw a unit on the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Hawks: +156

If you’re confident in the Mavs winning but want to boost the odds, tie them to the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

The Hawks are desperate for some wins as they try to seal a spot in the play-in tournament, and they’re in Detroit tonight to take on the tanking Pistons. If there’s a game the Hawks can’t waste, it’s this one.

Advice: This is worth a sprinkle. Getting plus odds feels like a robbery.