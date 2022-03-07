GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Trying for a win against the Jazz

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks still have a bit of hope at the fourth seed but if they want to make any headway they essentially cannot lose to Utah tonight. To fall to them would be to cede the season series to the Jazz and hope they lose a lot of games down the stretch... which would be a reach because the Jazz are good.

If you missed the preview, click here. If you missed the gambling recommendations, click here. Matthew Phillips wrote a great piece on Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson here that I think you should read.

Brunson’s going to miss tonight’s game with a foot issue (not great). The French Prince will also miss tonight’s game. That either means a dose of Trey Burke or we’re going to see Josh Green handle the rock some. Here’s hoping for the latter.

