Mavs Moneyball Podcast with Mark Cuban

About a week and a half ago, Josh and I woke up to an email with the body text “Why don’t you have me on your podcast?”. It was from Mark Cuban. We said sure and the end result is in this link here or the embedded show a little further down.

During our 35 minute chat, we covered a lot of topics, including why he wanted to come on our show to begin with. Then we opened with what’s changed in the Dallas organization since they moved on from Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle. That led to discussing the even bigger move in the trade involving Kristaps Porzingis and Spencer Dinwiddie. At a certain point I snuck in a secondary question asking why he does so much media and what the value in it is for him. He turned the question around on me a bit, but his answer is worth the listen alone. Click here to listen, go search Mavs Moneyball Podcast on your favorite app, or click the embed below.

Then Josh asked him about building with Luka Doncic in the long term versus the short term desire to win. That led me to asking him about the 2019 free agency period and whether the Mavericks were caught unprepared for Luka’s leap at the start of the season. We end with some talk about Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement ceremony before closing out on television rights and what’s coming next for content consumption.

If you want to hear our show, click the embed above or go to your favorite podcast app, search Mavs Moneyball podcast, and rate and review us. If you don’t want to do that and, if you can’t see to the embed, click here to be taken to the show directly.