Mavericks Odds: Don’t be too quick to pencil in tonight’s game as a win

The Mavericks are on a 5 game winning streak because of solid defense, ball movement, and timely shot-making. Most fans have probably penciled in a win against the lowly New York Knicks but there are reasons tonight’s game should give fans pause. Let’s get into them and determine if tonight’s matchup can be a profitable one for bettors.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -8 (-115)

Moneyline: Mavs -350

Since the inception of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Knicks and Mavs fans have exchanged barbs on Twitter over who won. Because of that vitriol, losing 4 out of the last 5 against the Knicks has been painful. Julius Randle, who the Knicks signed after the KP trade, has feasted against Dallas. Apparently, the AAC is his second home and he’s averaged close to 30 points per game there the past few seasons. Add in the fact that our front line depth is razor-thin and that could be a recipe for disaster.

Randle has struggled this season and his reliance on contested long twos hasn’t worked out well for him. He’s had to rely on being a bully in the paint and hoping that the defense bails him out by fouling him. The lack of perimeter shooters has allowed teams to double him with success and forced others to step up. Tonight, I expect Kidd will send double teams from different directions and force him to be a playmaker early in the game. The last thing this team can afford is allowing Dwight Powell to get into early foul trouble. If RJ Barrett gets hot from 3, things could get interesting. If he has a lackluster shooting performance, this game could be over by the 3rd quarter.

ADVICE: Stay Away. Throw the records out when these two teams play. The Mavs have laid too many eggs against this particular team in recent memory.

Over/Under

216 -110

ADVICE: Stay away. On paper, we should be able to run them out of the gym. In reality, expect an unusual number of turnovers and bone-headed mistakes.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

NOTHING TO SEE HERE- The ML is high to find any value. You’re better off taking the ML for any underdogs you think have a chance to win outright.