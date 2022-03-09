GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

WHAT: Julius Randle scoring a lot against Dallas, Dallas winning

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The game of narratives tonight! Is it a showcase game for Jalen Brunson? Is it a game where Randle cooks the Mavericks again and local Dallas fans get mad that the Mavericks were never interested? Or is it just another Dallas home game where they can try to inch closer to the 4th seed?

It’s all of them! Let’s have some fun because basketball is supposed to be fun. Some pretty good work on our site today, check out the preview and the gambling post. And if you missed our Mark Cuban interview, give it a listen!

We’ll be back after the game with a recap and other stuff if the game is interesting. Have fun and go Mavs.