What the projected NBA salary cap increase means for the Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 Projected Cap rises again

The NBA has revised the salary cap projections again. The 2022-23 projected figure has grown from $116 million (August 2nd, 2021) to $119 million (August 2021) to $121 million (February 2022) to $122 million (March 31st).

Sources: The NBA has informed teams of slightly higher projections for 2022-23 salary cap and luxury tax level — $122M cap and $149M tax. https://t.co/R7qTL2q1aW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Luka getting paid!

I wanted to show how the 5-year extension Luka signed last summer has risen in value with each projection. Luka signed a max contract that would start at 30% of whatever the actual cap land on. Therefore it’s inexact. It’s an estimate until July 2022, that’s when the NBA officially writes the cap figure in ink. Before then it’s in pencil and has been getting erased a lot this season.

August 2nd 2021

When the 2022-23 cap was projected around 116 the figure was 5 years 202 million

Luka Doncic will soon formally land a five-year, $202 million contract extension with Dallas, but league sources say those discussions will take place post-Olympics, with Doncic intent on keeping his focus on Slovenia's MEDAL chase.



New piece posts soon: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

August 10th, 2021

Then when the Projection went to 119 the deal was announced as 5 years $207 million.

The Mavericks officially announce a new $200+ million supermax contract extension for Luka Doncic with his press conference in Slovenia about to start. pic.twitter.com/FyMnW2y05k — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

Exact figures for that here.

February 2022

8 weeks ago the projected 2022-23 cap was revised to $121 million and I was the first I saw to change his projection.

This news gives Luka a $3,480,000 raise on his projected 30% max contract. https://t.co/s8P8NDBInP pic.twitter.com/9s8xUzpMNN — MavsCBA (@CBAMavs) February 5, 2022

March 31st, 2021

So that brings us to yesterday when it was announced that the projected 2022-23 cap was again revised upward to $122 million.

Now Luka’s 30% max extension is worth a total of $212 million.

That means that since the contract was rumored to be a done deal that value has increased by over $10,000,000. In this case, a rising tide lifts at least Luka’s boat. And yet somehow... Luka Doncic will STILL be underpaid for what he brings to the Mavericks!