GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

WHAT: Guys traded for each other get to play one another

WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: This game’s likely been circled on everyone’s calendar for some time, though you know all the players involved won’t have anything interesting to say (well, Spencer Dinwiddie might, but Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will be nothing but complementary of one another).

I’m still really looking forward to this one, as all the players expected to play will get a chance to suit up and take some shots over one another. Though this one might get billed on a national level about being between Luka and KP, Spencer Dinwiddie’s probably got the biggest chip on his shoulder heading into the game.

I’m hoping for a huge Spencer game and there’s not really a single person on the Wizards who can effectively guard either Doncic or Dinwiddie.

We all might be a bit slow on post game coverage, just FYI. These early games are great for our sleep schedules but sometimes it’s harder to do stuff with real life happening. Thanks for your patience. Go Mavs.