GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

WHAT: Trying to sweep the Spurs for the first time ever

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 pm, CST

HOW: Ballysports Southwest

THE STORY: It seems like everything is all locked into place. The Warriors are playing the Pelicans, who are resting a number of players, so Golden State should win and lock themselves into the third seed. The Mavericks are playing San Antonio, who are firmly locked into the 10th seed for the play-in tournament and don’t have anything to play for in the small picture.

Yet there’s pride on the line. In their entire franchise history, the Spurs have never been swept by the Mavericks. Ever. Ever! Think about that!

So you can bet the Mavericks will be getting the best shot from San Antonio. Everyone meaningful but Maxi Kleber is on the floor tonight, so hopefully the Mavericks aren’t looking forward to their short mini vacation.

Go Mavs.