Luka Doncic injures calf in the victory over the San Antonio Spurs

By Kirk Henderson
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Per the Dallas Mavericks public relations Twitter account, Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic came down awkwardly after a pass at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter with the Mavericks up 16 against the rival San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski tweeted soon after that the Mavericks are initially optimistic about the injury:

Injury analyst Jeff Stott notes the wide range of outcomes for similar injuries this season:

Dr. Rajpal Brar, a physical therapist and SB Nation contributor, had this video round up explaining what we know about the injury so far in medical detail.

As the Mavericks play Saturday afternoon at 12:00 pm, this injury could not have come at a worse time for Dallas.

It was not entirely clear why Luka Doncic and the other starters were in the game at all. The Mavericks and Golden State Warriors were each still hoping to grab the three seed in the Western Conference playoff race, but the Warriors were up on the Pelicans by 20 at half time.

As Luka Doncic is who he is, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding whether he’ll be available for the opening tip Saturday. In postgame, Jalen Brunson told reporters, “For some reason, I believe he’ll be ready to go, the competitor that he is.”

At the moment, that’s all we can hope for as well. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

