Jason Kidd named NBA Coach of the Month for March, April

The NBA announced Tuesday that Jason Kidd is the Western Conference Coach of the Month for the games played in March and April.

This is the fourth Coach of the Month honor for Kidd, who won it three times previously in the Western Conference. Kidd is the first Mavericks coach to win the award since Rick Carlisle in February of 2011.

Dallas has been on fire since the All-Star break, climbing to the fourth seed to host a playoff series for the first time since 2011. It’s also the first time since 2011 the Mavericks have won more than 50 games. Kidd led the Mavericks to an impressive 16-5 record in March and April.

Not only did the Mavericks win 16 games, but of those 16 they had a handful of impressive “measuring stick” victories. Dallas beat Golden State, Boston, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Utah twice. The Mavericks ended the season winning seven out of their final eight games.

Dallas opens the playoffs against the fifth seeded Utah Jazz Saturday at 12 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.