Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes

Monday evening the outstanding Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com joined to discuss a ton of topics. We start with how he got into the business of covering sports injuries, then he explains how calf strains work, and next we talk about what the injury could do to Luka Doncic’s performance and why it’s concerning.

We end with a fair amount of Mavericks talk as Jeff is a long time Dallas Mavericks fan. Though this pod is a bit of a bummer in the beginning, we have a good time talking Dallas basketball and I really hope you give it a chance.

