Mavericks, Jazz full playoff schedule released

Tuesday evening the NBA finally released the schedule for the first four games of the eight playoff series. The series between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks is arguably given the lowest priority of any of the eight series.

Game 1: Saturday, April 16th at 12:00 pm CST on ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 18th at 7:30 pm CST on NBAtv

Game 3: Thursday, April 21st at 8:00 pm CST on NBAtv

Game 4: Saturday, April 23rd at 3:30 pm CST on TNT

Game 5: Monday, April 25th, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD

Relative to the other seven series, the Dallas-Utah matchup is given the lowest priority both in terms of channels (only series with two NBAtv games) and times. There’s a lot we could read into that, but with Luka Doncic’s injury status unclear at the moment, it’s not hard to understand why the series got deprioritized for television.

Considering at least one first round series usually ends in a sweep or a gentleman’s sweep (five games), if the Mavericks can hold off the Jazz long enough for Luka Doncic to return somewhat healthy, then some of the currently unscheduled games might have better time slots.

Plan your days accordingly.