REPORT: Luka Doncic to miss Game 1 against the Jazz

Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania’s report does not indicate whether Doncic will be available for Game 2.

Doncic is currently rehabbing a left calf strain that he suffered in the third quarter of the Mavericks regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Mavericks haven’t given any concrete info on the injury or the timeline for Doncic’s recovery, other than issuing a statement an MRI confirmed a calf strain.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has been vague about Doncic’s status this week as the Mavericks practice and prepare for the Jazz.

“We’ll see,” Kidd told reporters Monday about Doncic playing in Game 1. “He’s in great spirits today. We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. We’ll prepare with him and then we’ll also prepare without him.”

Dallas tips off at home against Utah in Game 1 at 12 p.m. CST.