Mavericks odds: How to bet Game 1 versus the Jazz in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

We’re here. We made it. It’s time for the playoffs. Only... the Mavs will likely have to get things going without Luka Doncic. Are they worth betting on in Game 1? Let’s get into it.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 10:00 p.m. CT, April 15.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +165

Anytime the Mavs are Luka-less, things can get dicey. Thankfully, there’s reason to have faith in the supporting cast stepping up.

Jalen Brunson already showed earlier in the season that he’s more than capable of carrying a larger load when Luka is out. And no, with the bright lights on him, he has an opportunity to take that one step further.

Spencer Dinwiddie is another guy that will get lots of touches with Luka out, and he’s been nothing but money since coming to Dallas.

The homecourt should be rocking and I think the Mavs will be able to keep this one close.

Advice: Take the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

209.5 (-110)

It’s always tough to play the over/under in the first game of a series. We have no idea what the flow of these games will be like. Factor in the Mavs not having Luka, and it makes this even more impossible.

Advice: Stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Raptors: +589

I’m expecting the Mavs to keep the game close, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they sneak out a win. That would buy them some time for Luka to heal up. If we’re picking the Mavs to win, we might as well pick another underdog as well.

I love the Raptors in Game 1 against the 76ers.

The Raptors are a weird team. They’re athletic, switchable, and play a fun style of basketball. I’d be surprised if Philly lost the series, but the Raptors could easily surprise them in Game 1.

Advice: This is definitely worth a sprinkle. The odds are too tasty to leave it alone.