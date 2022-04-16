GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Game 1

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: First playoff game of the first round

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 12:00 pm, CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: It’s finally here, the first game of the playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks. We’ve written a lot this last week as we’ve waited on the game. There’s our game one preview. There’s some thoughts on gambling on the first game, if that’s your thing. Josh wrote an overarching series preview. Ben thinks the midrange might be the key to defeating the Jazz.

Josh also wants us to remember that no matter what happens next, the regular season was really fun.

And there’s more out there too, just go click the site. We’re all pretty pumped, even without Luka Doncic playing.

Everyone have a good time and let us know if there are any issues or trolls. Go Mavs.