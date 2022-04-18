Some quick thoughts before the Mavericks face the Jazz in Game 2

I tweeted some thoughts about Game 2 on Twitter earlier today, and our managing editor Kirk really, really hates giving away content on Twitter when it could be placed here on our wonderful website. So here’s a post with my quick thoughts before the Mavericks and Jazz play Game 2 tonight in Dallas.

Defensively, Dallas pitched a perfect game in Game 1. No major adjustments are needed and I think overreacting to Bojan Bogdanovic’s performance would be foolish.

Utah regular season three point rate: 43.3 percent. Game 1? 23.9, according to Cleaning the Glass data

Mavericks win Game 1 with an average offensive performance. As I wrote, need a major improvement from Jalen Brunson/Spencer Dinwiddie: 13 combined assists considering how much those two handled the ball is not good.

Dinwiddie/Brunson combined to go 1-of-7 from three. Have to make Jazz pay in their drop coverage.

Only 22 minutes for Dwight Powell. Mavericks can thrive on offense without Powell when they have Luka Doncic, not sure they can without. I’d like more Powell minutes so Dinwiddie/Brunson can have an elite screener to give them better space/passing angles.

Mavericks desperately need someone from the bench to go off. Not sustainable playing Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith 44 minutes each and getting 14 total bench points.

Mavericks need to get more creative on offense to get Dinwiddie/Brunson going downhill in space to force the Jazz into rotations. Finney-Smith had only five three point attempts in Game 1. That’s bad, he needs more.

While the offense needs to be better with less Brunson/Dinwiddie dribbling into bad shots, Mavericks went 3-of-9 on corner threes in Game 1. Have to be better when they do get open looks.

Might be time to give Josh Green’s minutes *gulp* to Trey Burke. It might be worth a shot to inject life into the offense. Mavericks were crushed in Game 1 when there was only one of Dinwiddie or Brunson on the floor.

Starting lineup (Dinwiddie/Brunson/Bullock/Finney-Smith/Powell) played 13 minutes and outscored the Jazz by five points in Game 1. Dallas just really needs one bench player to do *something* and they can win Game 2.

Davis Bertans only had three 3-point attempts in 18 minutes in Game 1. If he’s playing, he has to shoot more.

Aside: it’s very disheartening to see the Mavericks get nothing from their bench and seeing DNP-CDs for Trey Burke and Sterling Brown, two players the Mavericks gave multi-year contracts to help improve their depth. Hoping for chaos Josh Green tonight.

Enjoy the game everyone. Let’s see if the Mavericks can even the series.