GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Game 3

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Game 3 of the first round

WHERE: Vivint Arena

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: NBA TV

THE STORY: With Luka Doncic officially ruled out for Game 3, we turn our attention fully to the game that’s coming. If you haven’t been to the site in a few days, go out to the main page... we have a ton of coverage, some of the best work done all year, going back to after the game Monday. I’m really proud of our staff and we appreciate your eyes on things.

Let’s get some predictions going for the game tonight. I, for one, think the Jazz find a way to strike back offensively as the Mavericks have them in the mud. The question I have about Dallas is whether Spencer Dinwiddie can find his form. Dallas needs him.

Have fun, Go Mavs.