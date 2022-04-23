GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Game 4

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Game 3 of the first round

WHERE: Vivint Arena

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Let’s just get right to the point then, shall we? Luka Doncic is going to play game 4. Marc Stein said yesterday afternoon that THE PLAN is for him to play. As of 4 hours before game time (when I’m writing this), he’s still questionable on the injury report and may remain so right up until game time. But he’s going to play.

Whether he’s able to play well and for how long, those are different stories. And right now the bigger question is can the Mavericks re-integrate Luka while also holding the Jazz at bay. Things are not good in Utah but they’re still a team full of professionals and I have concerns about this game, as it’s still a road playoff game against a good team.

Let’s hope Dallas starts to close the door. Go Mavs.