Mavericks odds: How to bet on Game 5 of Mavericks-Jazz

The Mavericks threw one away in Game 4. They had a four-point lead with roughly 30 seconds left and could’ve headed back to Dallas with a 3-1 lead. Instead, they gave the game to Utah, and are now staring down a make-or-break Game 5 in Dallas. How should you bet it?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, April 25.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -150

For the first time all series, the Mavericks are favored to win the game. Not only that, but they’re laying three points. This feels spot on. With Luka Doncic back for his second game in a row and the game being in Dallas, the Mavs have to be favored tonight.

The bottom line: I don’t see a world where the Mavs lose tonight. If it wasn’t for an epic collapse at the end of Game 4, they’d be looking to close out the series tonight at home. But, now tonight’s game is virtually a must-win, and Dallas is simply the better team.

Deciding between the moneyline and spread is where things get tough with this one. I don’t love the payout on -150 odds, but also, three points is a weird one to cover. It really comes down to your gut feeling here.

Advice: The Mavs should win. It just comes down to if you think they can cover the spread or not. I’ll be betting the moneyline.

Over/Under

213 (-110)

Game 4 totaled 199 points. Do we feel at least 14 points hotter tonight? I don’t.

Advice: Stay away or take the under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Celtics: +225

Here we go. This is where the real value is for tonight.

I said it earlier and I’ll say it again: I don’t see a world where the Mavs lose tonight. So, pairing them up with the Celtics feels like the right move.

The Celtics look equally as dominant as the Nets do disastrous right now. Yes, Brooklyn is at home and should have all the motivation in the world to avoid a sweep, but outside of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, their roster just isn’t good enough to win games in the playoffs.

Advice: This is my favorite bet of the night. It’s worth going in on.