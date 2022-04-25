GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Game 5

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Game 5 of the first round

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: These Dallas Mavericks need to win tonight and begin to close this series out. They’ve been the better team for significant stretches, enough to where the 2-2 series record doesn’t explain what’s gone on in the previous four games.

Maxi Kleber must play smarter. Dwight Powell should play less. Luka Doncic should attack Donovan Mitchell relentlessly. So should all Mavericks, while we’re here. Bojan Bogdanovic should not be allowed to hump people all game long.

There’s a lot that the Mavericks could do to begin to put this series away, and it starts with good play from the get go. Let’s hope the Mavericks take care of business so we have more fun things to write about than frustrating mistakes.

Let’s go Mavericks.