Luka Doncic offers to teach Shaquille O’Neal curse words in Slovenian

Luka Doncic shined in the Dallas Mavericks’ 102-77 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Doncic finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. He did this in just 33 minutes, and combined with the win, that extra rest put him in a pretty good mood.

The crew at Inside the NBA on TNT were impressed with Doncic’s performance. Shaquille O’Neal especially expressed how much he enjoyed watching the Mavericks superstar play, proclaiming Luka one of his favorite players.

At the end of the interview, O’Neal asked Doncic how to say “great job” in Slovenian. Doncic obliged, and O’Neal proceeded to absolutely butcher the beautiful Slovenian language. Doncic laughed it off, though, and offered to teach Shaq “all the bad words” in Slovenian.

Check out the exchange below:

"Teach me how to say 'great job' in your language please brotha." @SHAQ getting some lessons on how to speak Slovenian from @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/l7bfyHdcSo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

Ernie Johnson begged Luka not to teach Shaq any curse words, and honestly, he’s right. The world is a better place when O’Neal can only curse in English.