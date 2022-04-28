GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Game 6

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Game 6 of the first round

WHERE: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The time is now. The Dallas Mavericks have an opportunity to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and for the first time in the young career of Luka Doncic. It would also be a great milestone for long-tenured Mavs like Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith.

It’s a shame it’s on the road, but it’s unlikely any Maverick fan has much interest in seeing this series go to seven games when it feels like the Jazz have already worn out their welcome among the players and fanbase alike.

Game 5 showed signs of some chippiness rearing its head, so it’s in the best interest to nip that in the bud as quickly as possible, win this game, and move on to round two!

Let’s go Mavericks.