Mavericks vs Suns schedule announced for second round of NBA playoffs

Soon after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 of their first round series, the schedule was announced for their second round series with the Phoenix suns.

The @NBA has announced the schedule for the second round matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/MYuHNjGVbk — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 29, 2022

Hopefully you weren’t planning on sleep next week. The Mavericks will be playing late (for Central and Eastern time zones) as they visit the Suns on Monday May 2 and Wednesday May 4.

The Mavericks have had their hands full with the first place Phoenix Suns for several years now. They lost all three meetings this season — Luka Doncic did not appear in the two played in Phoenix — and have lost nine of their last ten.

The good news for the team as they closed out the first round series, the first time in 11 years, is they get three full days of rest before the series starts. The starters, especially Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock, played heavy minutes in the Jazz series. And a few of them, including Donic, played the entire second half of Game 6.

Plenty more coverage to follow in what should be a tough and exciting second round series here at mavsmoneyball.com.