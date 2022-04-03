GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

WHAT: Dallas tries to find some defense and maybe a win against one of the best teams in the league

WHERE: Fiserv Forum

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CST

HOW: ABC

THE STORY: In a true nationally televised game (you can see this game if you somehow have an analog television with bunny ears in the United States) the Dallas Mavericks are hunting for a bounce back win against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are coming off of a drubbing themselves, where they rested all of their best players and gave up 153 to the Clippers. Dallas needs this win if they still want a shot at the three seed. The Warriors snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Jazz Saturday night and still have a one game lead over Dallas.

Perhaps the Mavericks can try to play some defense, as they haven’t played much lately. Though against Giannis, this may come down to if Maxi Kleber can play. If he can, they might have some chance of Giannis not scoring 35, otherwise... he’s been that good lately.

See everyone after the game.