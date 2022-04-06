Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game in Detroit

As far as regular-season games in April go, tonight’s showdown in Detroit between the Pistons and the Mavs has a level of fun and intrigue that doesn’t come around often. The Mavs still have something to play for and are trying to get things right before the playoffs start. The Pistons have Cade Cunningham.

How should you bet on it?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, April 6.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -425

The Mavs have three games left in the regular season. The Warriors also have three games left. That means the 3-seed in the West is still up for grabs. That’s the spot the Mavs should be desperately trying to get. That makes tonight’s game in Detroit a must-win, and I don’t see a world where that isn’t what happens.

Detroit has been feisty this season, especially in the latter half with Cade Cunningham coming on strong, but it might be time for their front office to start looking at tanking the rest of the season. They’ve won three straight, and I can’t imagine the front office wants to keep that going.

I’m surprised the line is where it’s at. I was expecting the Mavs to be 12-14 point favorites, so sitting at -8.5 feels like incredible value.

Advice: Take the Mavs to cover the spread. It’s my favorite bet of the day.

Over/Under

218.5 (-110)

The last four Mavs games have totaled an average of 234.5 points per game. Do you really expect much to change in the final games of the regular season?

Advice: The over is worth a unit.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Celtics: -149

It’s tough to find a moneyline parlay partner tonight. The favorites all seem fairly heavy favorites, and I don’t trust any underdogs in the last week of the regular season.

The best partner I could find is the Celtics. The Celtics are in Chicago tonight to play the Bulls, who are absolutely spiraling out of control. The Bulls are likely going to be sitting in the 6-seed in the East regardless of what happens this week, but the Celtics can shift around a lot.

I’m expecting the Celtics to come out hard tonight and win big.

Advice: I don’t love the odds, so I’m going to stay away. However, both teams should win.