GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

WHAT: Dallas tries to find some defense and maybe a win against one of the best teams in the league

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena

WHEN: 6:00 PM CST

HOW: Bally Sports

THE STORY: The magic number for Dallas to secure home-court advantage is 1.

We’re in the waning moments of the regular season and all eyes have turned towards first-round matchups. Dallas needs to string together three wins in these final three games to give themselves the best shot at leap-frogging the Warriors for that third seed in the West - something that would be a significant achievement given how tumultuous of a year it’s been for Dallas.

Detroit, for its part, has been fiesty despite its postseason elimination. They’re still a team full of young guys trying to prove their worth in the league, and they’re playing stingy defense down the stretch.

Dallas needs to bear down and take care of business on their final road game of the season before heading home to Dallas and letting the chips fall where they may.