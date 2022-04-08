Stats rundown: 4 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Portland Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 128-78 Friday night in Dallas. The Mavericks pulled away from a Blazers squad that isn’t trying very hard to win basketball games right now, instead vying for a good lottery pick this summer.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 39 points to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Dwight Powell chipped in 18 points on 7-7 shooting. Drew Eubanks led Portland with 18 points.

Here are four numbers from the game:

25: The number of points Luka scored in the third quarter

The Mavericks’ point guard went off in the third quarter, likely knowing he wouldn’t play much in the fourth. Luka scored in all sorts of ways—3-pointers, free throws, midrange, and and-1’s. It was a thrilling reminder of how dynamic he can be when he puts his mind to scoring. It also put the game completely out of reach for Portland, not that there was much doubt. The 25 points is the second highest scoring quarter of his career. He put up 28 points against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this year.

9: The number of 3-pointers the Mavericks made in the third quarter

The Mavericks haven’t been the best at hitting 3-pointers this year, ranking only 23rd in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. But tonight they lit up the Blazers, especially in the third quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson did their part, combining to hit three from deep in the third. But it was really Luka who did the damage, hitting six shots from behind the arc during the quarter. It was an incredible shooting performance by Doncic.

54: The Mavericks’ largest lead at one point

The Mavericks were favored to win by almost 20 points. They made sure to cover that and then some. It’s the fifth time Dallas has won by 50 or more points. It doesn’t matter if a team is tanking. Beating any NBA team like this is incredible.

Related Checking in on the current state of the Dallas Mavericks defense

31: The number of free throws the Mavericks shot

Dallas was aggressive going to the rim, and it shows in the stat sheet. They shot 31 free throws to Portland’s 10. The Mavericks were average at the charity stripe, going 24-31. Maybe it’ll help to get those reps in before the playoffs start and the free throws matter a whole lot more.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.