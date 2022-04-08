GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHAT: The Mavericks try to care against a Portland team which has given up fielding a roster of NBA players

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 pm, CST

HOW: Ballysports Southwest

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team, play the Portland Trailblazers, a semi professional club team of friends who are just getting together to hang out, maybe shoot some hoops.

It’s BLEAK for the Blazers. Think I’m lying? Well wait until you don’t know any of the guys they’re playing. And it might not be anyone you know, it’s that dark. The Mavericks are without the stylings of Marquese Chriss and perhaps Maxi Kleber, but everyone else is still good to go, meaning Luka Doncic too.

The current spread is 19.5 points and the Mavericks have never been favored by that much, ever. So let’s see if the Mavericks can hold off the Blazers.

See yall after the game with our normal content. I chose to recap this game for some reason.