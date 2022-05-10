Mavericks Odds: Can the Mavs stay hot on the road in Phoenix for Game 5?

Allow me to start with a public apology to the team. With the series tied 2-2, this team has already surpassed my expectations. After the first two games, who could have guessed the team would perform like THAT in consecutive games. Sure, you hoped the team would rally and show fight with their backs against the wall, but even the most optimistic fans were surprised with how the team performed.

We recommended you bet the Mavs in games 3 but that recommendation was made with the heart, not the brain. Now, with this a best 2 out of 3 game scenario, let’s take a look at tonight’s game and what the market thinks will happen in Game 5.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +200

These two teams have taken turns kicking each other’s butts this series. If the Mavs lose, history tells us it could get ugly. 6 points isn’t high enough for me to feel comfortable taking the points. If the game is close down the stretch, I’d feel a lot better having 2 to 1 odds on the Mavs to win.

Advice: Take the Mavs but don’t go too heavy. Save your money for Game 6 but put a unit down tonight. Lose and your bankroll isn’t affected. Should the Mavs win, you can get creative with your bets next game.

Over/Under

213 -110

Advice: If you think the Suns win, take the under. If you are taking the Mavs Moneyline, I would consider putting a unit down on the over. The Mavs will need to stay hot from 3 in order to win and that could mean an easy over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Advice: Joel Embiid is clearly the best player in the series and could lead his team to a win on the road.