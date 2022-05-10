GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Game 5

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 5 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Since 2000, over 70% of teams who win game five win the series.

My conclusion from this is that I would like the Dallas Mavericks to go win game five. There’s been a lot of noise the past few days, often more about what the Suns aren’t doing as opposed to what the Mavericks are doing.

Dallas is playing really well. Of course they’ve had some things go their way, that happens over the course of the series. But the Suns are reeling. They should’ve swept Dallas according to some prognosticators (heck, heading into the series, and after Game 2, I had those thoughts). But they’re here now and they’re going to go play really well and take this game.

Go Mavs.