Mavericks odds: Should the Mavs really be underdogs in Game 6 against the Suns?

Well, tonight could be the last night of the 2021-22 Dallas Maverick season... But I really don’t think it’s going to be. Let’s get into the odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, May 12.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +110

I’m shocked the Mavericks are underdogs tonight. I figured the line would be close, but this isn’t the way I thought it would be tilted.

So far in this series, the home team has looked dominant in every game. With the Mavericks’ backs up against the wall tonight, do we really expect that to change? Luka Doncic is going to be awesome. The role players should make shots. And the crowd is going to be electric.

If you’re looking for some hard data to point you toward betting on the Mavericks, look no further. Matthew Phillips (one of our staff writers) will be at the game, and the Mavs are 16-0 in home playoff games that he’s attended.

Advice: The moneyline is my favorite bet of the day. Bet the Mavericks straight up.

Over/Under

211.5 (-110)

In the last two Mavs home games, the total scores were 197 and 212. Obviously, that 211.5 number feels pretty accurate. I don’t feel good about either the over or the under.

Advice: Stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Heat: +351

The other game tonight is Heat-Sixers. The Heat are up 3-2 in the series, but this game will be played in Philly. That’s another series where the home team has won every game, but I think the Heat are going to break that mold tonight. They’re just simply the better team.

Advice: This one is worth a sprinkle, but save most of your betting money for plain Mavs moneyline.