GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Game 6

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 6 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: It’s now or never. Hopefully I get to type that twice.

The Mavericks play the Suns at home and the Mavericks haven’t lost to the Suns in the post season at home thus far. Let’s hope that everyone, the whole dang team, comes ready to play. They’ve got to fight because the Suns are the deeper team. Dallas can still win of course, because they’re damn good themselves, but they have no margin for error.

Attack now, early and throughout the entire contest. The only way to beat the Suns to keep the foot on the gas the entire time.

We’ll have stuff after the game like usual. but we’re all nearly out of gas.

Let’s go force a Game 7. Go Mavs.